Vector Representation Vectors in the xy plane can be represented in terms of their components along the x and y axes. For a vector A→ making an angle α with the x-axis, its components are A_x = |A| cos(α) and A_y = |A| sin(α). Similarly, for vector B→ making an angle β, the components are B_x = |B| cos(β) and B_y = |B| sin(β). This representation is crucial for calculating the scalar product.

Scalar Product (Dot Product) The scalar product, or dot product, of two vectors A→ and B→ is defined as A·B = |A||B| cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the two vectors. In terms of components, it can also be expressed as A_x B_x + A_y B_y. This operation yields a scalar value that provides information about the magnitude of the vectors and the cosine of the angle between them.