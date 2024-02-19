Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components A vector in three-dimensional space can be expressed in terms of its components along the x, y, and z axes. In this case, the vector V→ = 20.0î + 26.0ĵ - 14.0k̂ has components of 20.0 in the x-direction, 26.0 in the y-direction, and -14.0 in the z-direction. Understanding these components is essential for calculating the angles the vector makes with each axis. Recommended video: Guided course 07:30 07:30 Vector Addition By Components

Dot Product The dot product is a mathematical operation that relates two vectors and can be used to find the angle between them. For a vector V and a unit vector along an axis, the dot product is given by V · A = |V| |A| cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the vectors. This relationship allows us to derive the angles that the vector makes with the coordinate axes. Recommended video: Guided course 09:07 09:07 Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)