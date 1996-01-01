34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 33h
A helium-neon laser (λ=633 nm) is built with a glass tube of inside diameter 1.0 mm, as shown in FIGURE P33.62. One mirror is partially transmitting to allow the laser beam out. An electrical discharge in the tube causes it to glow like a neon light. From an optical perspective, the laser beam is a light wave that diffracts out through a 1.0-mm-diameter circular opening. a. Can a laser beam be perfectly parallel, with no spreading? Why or why not?
