34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 33f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE P33.40 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. b. If the aperture is a single slit, what is its width? If it is a double slit, what is the spacing between the slits?
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Single Slit Diffraciton with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos