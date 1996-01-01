34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 33g
A radar for tracking aircraft broadcasts a 12 GHz microwave beam from a 2.0-m-diameter circular radar antenna. From a wave perspective, the antenna is a circular aperture through which the microwaves diffract. b. If the antenna emits 100 kW of power, what is the average microwave intensity at 30 km?
