A person's center of mass is easily found by having the person lie on a reaction board. A horizontal, 2.5-m-long, 6.1 kg reaction board is supported only at the ends, with one end resting on a scale and the other on a pivot. A 60 kg woman lies on the reaction board with her feet over the pivot. The scale reads 25 kg. What is the distance from the woman's feet to her center of mass?