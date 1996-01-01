Skip to main content
A board 8 m in length, 20 kg in mass, and of uniform mass distribution, is supported by two scales placed underneath it. The left scale is placed 2 m from the left end of the board, and the right scale is placed on the board's right end. A small object 10 kg in mass is placed on the left end of the board. Calculate the reading on the left scale. (Use g=10 m/s2.)

BONUS:Calculate the reading on the right scale.

09:45
Anderson Video - Torque and Tipping Point
Professor Anderson
89
07:23
Anderson Video - Leaning Ladder Problem
Professor Anderson
121
08:52
Static Equilibrium part 2
Mr. Woodward
144
14:31
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
Patrick Ford
375
3
5
05:59
Statics Example: 2D Rigid Body Equilibrium
UWMC Engineering
393
17:17
Tension Force Physics Problems
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
368
10:21
Equilibrium of a Particle (2D x-y plane forces) | Mechanics Statics | (Learn to solve any question)
Question Solutions
584
10:22
Mechanical Engineering: Particle Equilibrium (7 of 19) Tension of Cables Attached to Hanging Object
Michel van Biezen
248
05:35
AP Physics 1: Equilibrium 5: Static Equilibrium Problem 4: Object Hung by 3 Cables
Yau-Jong Twu
513
11:32
Equilibrium of Rigid Bodies (2D - Coplanar Forces) | Mechanics Statics | (Solved examples)
Question Solutions
481
