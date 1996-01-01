Equilibrium with Multiple Supports Practice Problems
A base jumper athlete carrying a parachute stands at the free end of a 4.0 m long homogenous board placed at the top of a skyscraper. The board is fixed on the left end and lies on support, P, at a distance d = 1.5 m from the left-hand end, as shown in the image. If the jumper weighs 650 N (with the parachute) and the board 300 N, determine the force at the support point.
Two cables connect, vertically, each extremity of a uniform horizontal wooden board of 15 kg mass to the ceiling of a living room. The length L of the board is 1 m. The left and right cables can withstand maximum tensions of 200 N and 300 N, respectively. You want to place a flower pot on the board. What is the maximum weight you can place without breaking either cable and where should you place it?