35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
Problem 36d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Let's examine whether or not the law of conservation of momentum is true in all reference frames if we use the Newtonian definition of momentum: pₓ = muₓ. Consider an object A of mass 3m at rest in reference frame S. Object A explodes into two pieces: object B, of mass m, that is shot to the left at a speed of c/2 and object C, of mass 2m, that, to conserve momentum, is shot to the right at a speed of c/4. Suppose this explosion is observed in reference frame S' that is moving to the right at half the speed of light. b. Use the Lorentz velocity transformation to find the velocities and the Newtonian momenta of B and C in S'.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lorentz Transformations of Position with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos