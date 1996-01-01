35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
Problem 36e
The star Delta goes supernova. One year later and 2.0 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Epsilon explodes. Let the explosion of Delta be at xD = 0 and tD = 0. The explosions are observed by three spaceships cruising through the galaxy in the direction from Delta to Epsilon at velocities v₁ = 0.30c, v₂ = 0.50c, and v₃ = 0.70c. All three spaceships, each at the origin of its reference frame, happen to pass Delta as it explodes. a. What are the times of the two explosions as measured by scientists on each of the three spaceships?
