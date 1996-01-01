35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
Problem 37a
An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right 1+x-direction2 at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?
