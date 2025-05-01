Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 20 20 m that makes an angle of 45 ° 45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30 ° 30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.