A 12 kg weather rocket generates a thrust of 200 N. The rocket, pointing upward, is clamped to the top of a vertical spring. The bottom of the spring, whose spring constant is 550 N/m, is anchored to the ground. (a) Initially, before the engine is ignited, the rocket sits at rest on top of the spring. How much is the spring compressed?
4m
