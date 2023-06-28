Skip to main content
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
A 10-cm-long spring is attached to the ceiling. When a 2.0 kg mass is hung from it, the spring stretches to a length of 15 cm. (b) How long is the spring when a 3.0 kg mass is suspended from it?
