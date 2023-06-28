A 30 g mass is attached to one end of a 10-cm-long spring. The other end of the spring is connected to a frictionless pivot on a frictionless, horizontal surface. Spinning the mass around in a circle at 90 rpm causes the spring to stretch to a length of 12 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Springs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford