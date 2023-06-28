Skip to main content
Physics21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal GasesMean Free Path of Gases
Problem 20c
A mad engineer builds a cube, 2.5 m on a side, in which 6.2-cm-diameter rubber balls are constantly sent flying in random directions by vibrating walls. He will award a prize to anyone who can figure out how many balls are in the cube without entering it or taking out any of the balls. You decide to shoot 6.2-cm-diameter plastic balls into the cube, through a small hole, to see how far they get before colliding with a rubber ball. After many shots, you find they travel an average distance of 1.8 m. How many rubber balls do you think are in the cube?

