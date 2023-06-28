Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal GasesMean Free Path of Gases
4:15 minutes
Problem 20b
Textbook Question

Photons of light scatter off molecules, and the distance you can see through a gas is proportional to the mean free path of photons through the gas. Photons are not gas molecules, so the mean free path of a photon is not given by Equation 20.3, but its dependence on the number density of the gas and on the molecular radius is the same. Suppose you are in a smoggy city and can barely see buildings 500 m away. a. How far would you be able to see if all the molecules around you suddenly doubled in volume?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:20m

Watch next

Master Mean Free Path with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
12:10
Mean Free Path, Mean Free Time, & Root Mean Square Velocity Formula Chemistry & Physics Problems
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
188
09:36
Chemical Kinetics 1.4 - Mean Free Path
TMP Chem
107
13:26
6.9 Mean Free Path, Diffusion, & Effusion of Gases
Chemistry with Mrs. K
179
08:20
Mean Free Path
Patrick Ford
302
1
1
04:12
Example: Calculating the mean free path through air
Sean O'Neill
142
03:39
Mean Free Path
myEdu Learn
145
05:07
Chemistry of Gases (34 of 40) Mean Free Path: Basics
Michel van Biezen
87
12:47
Mean Free Path, Diffusion, and Effusion of Gases
Ben's Chem Videos
175
06:18
Calculating Radius of Nitrogen
Patrick Ford
283
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.