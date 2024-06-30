Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Speed Mean speed is the average speed of a set of values, calculated by summing all the individual speeds and dividing by the total number of values. In this case, to find the mean speed of the twelve molecules, you would add their speeds together and then divide by twelve, providing a measure of the central tendency of the speeds. Recommended video: Guided course 05:21 05:21 Root-Mean-Square Speed of Ideal Gases

Statistical Averages Statistical averages, including mean, median, and mode, are fundamental concepts in data analysis that summarize a set of values. The mean is particularly useful for understanding the overall behavior of a dataset, while the median provides insight into the middle value, and the mode indicates the most frequently occurring value. Understanding these concepts helps in interpreting data effectively. Recommended video: Guided course 05:44 05:44 Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems