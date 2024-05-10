21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases

Problem 18.13a
(II) (a) For an ideal gas at temperature T show that
dvᵣₘₛ / dT = 1/2 (vᵣₘₛ/T) ,
and using the approximation ∆vᵣₘₛ ≈ (dvᵣₘₛ / dT) ∆T , show that ∆vᵣₘₛ / vᵣₘₛ ≈ 11/2 (∆T/T)
Verified Solution
