Heat Engines & PV Diagrams Practice Problems
A gasoline-powered engine follows the pV trajectory shown in the figure below. Calculate the i) useful work (Wout), ii) heat extracted from the hot reservoir (QH), and iii) thermal efficiency (η).
A prototype thermal engine operates on a closed cycle that includes one isobaric, one isochoric, and one isothermal process, as illustrated in the figure below. The working substance inside the engine is 1.00 mol of air, which has a molar heat capacity ratio of 1.40. The cycle starts with an initial temperature (TA) of 290 K. The engine runs at a rate of 5 cycles per second. Determine the output power of the thermal engine.
A heat engine undergoes a cyclic process consisting of three steps: AB, BC, and CA. The engine utilizes 1 mol of helium as its working fluid. Calculate the net change in internal energy, the net work done by the engine, and the net heat exchanged by the engine during one cycle.
In a laboratory experiment, 0.300 moles of helium is used as the working fluid in a thermal engine. The helium undergoes an isothermal expansion from an initial volume of 2.50 × 10-3 m3 to 7.50 × 10-3m3 at a temperature of 400 K, followed by an isochoric cooling to 320 K, an isothermal compression to a volume of 2.50 × 10-3 m3, and finally, isochoric heating to a temperature of 400 K. Calculate i) the work done in one cycle and ii) the thermal efficiency of the engine.