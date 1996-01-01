Heat Engines & PV Diagrams Practice Problems

A prototype thermal engine operates on a closed cycle that includes one isobaric, one isochoric, and one isothermal process, as illustrated in the figure below. The working substance inside the engine is 1.00 mol of air, which has a molar heat capacity ratio of 1.40. The cycle starts with an initial temperature (T A ) of 290 K. The engine runs at a rate of 5 cycles per second. Determine the output power of the thermal engine.