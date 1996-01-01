Physics
33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
Problem
A
2.0
cm
tall object is
5.0
cm
in front of a diverging lens with focal length
−
20
cm
. What is the height of the image and is it upright or inverted?
A
0.8
cm
, upright
B
0.8
cm
, inverted
C
1.6
cm
, inverted
D
2.5
cm
, upright
E
2.5
cm
, inverted
F
1.6
cm
, upright
