33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If an object is placed within the focus of a converging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), will a real image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
A
The image is virtual. Distance is greater than f.
B
The image is real. Distance is greater than f.
C
The image is virtual. Distance is less than f.
D
The image is real. Distance is less than f.
E
No image is formed
