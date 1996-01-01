33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
Multiple Choice
If an object is placed within the focus of a diverging lens (it's at a distance of less than the focal length), where will the image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
A
A real image is formed at a distance larger than f
B
A real image is formed at a distance less than f
C
A virtual image is formed at a distance larger than f
D
A virtual image is formed at a distance less than f
E
No image is formed
2
