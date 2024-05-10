27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Problem 25.41
(II) A power station delivers 750 kW of power at 12,000 V to a factory through wires with total resistance 3.0 Ω. How much less power is wasted if the electricity is delivered at 50,000 V rather than 12,000 V?
