27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
3:38 minutes
Problem 25.35
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) You buy a 75-W lightbulb in Europe, where electricity is delivered at 240 V. If you use the bulb in the United States at 120 V (assume its resistance does not change), how bright will it be relative to 75-W 120-V bulbs? [Hint: Assume roughly that brightness is proportional to power consumed.]
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos