Acceleration in 2D Practice Problems
Recently, there are reports of people throwing plastics on the waters of a local lagoon. To address this, the caretakers check the area by using drones. The velocity of a drone can be expressed as a function of time, and it is described by the equation
Find the magnitude and direction of the drone's velocity and acceleration 3 seconds after launch.
At any time, t seconds, a unique particle's location can be pinpointed by using variable coordinates. In the common plane (xy-plane), these are given by
x(t) = 0.5At m
y(t) = Bt2 + 5.5 m
where A = 6.3 m/s and B = -0.08 m/s2.
After half a minute, what is the magnitude and direction of this particle's acceleration and velocity?
On a slope with a constant incline of 20.0°, a car descends. When the brakes are applied, the car's speed decreases from 90.0 km/h to a complete stop in 6.00 seconds. Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the car's acceleration during this braking process.
A stone is thrown horizontally from the top of a building with an initial speed of 12 m/s. It takes 4.0 seconds for the stone to hit the ground below. Calculate i) the height of the building, and ii) the horizontal distance from the base of the building to where the stone hits the ground.