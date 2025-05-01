A laboratory technician drops a 0.0850 0.0850 -kg sample of unknown solid material, at 100.0 100.0 °C, into a calorimeter. The calorimeter can, initially at 19.0 19.0 °C, is made of 0.150 0.150 kg of copper and contains 0.200 0.200 kg of water. The final temperature of the calorimeter can and contents is 26.1 26.1 °C. Compute the specific heat of the sample.