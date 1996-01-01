Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureAdvanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
8:26 minutes
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

A copper pot with a mass of 0.500 kg contains 0.170 kg of water, and both are at 20.0°C. A 0.250-kg block of iron at 85.0°C is dropped into the pot. Find the final temperature of the system, assuming no heat loss to the surroundings.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
9:58m

Watch next

Master Calculating Equilibrium Temperature in Calorimetry Problems with Phase Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.