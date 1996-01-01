10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the wave function corresponding to n=5 for the potential energy depicted in the Figure below.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A driver starts his car resting on top of a semicircular hill. The road leading to the foothills is frictionless and curved. Derive an equation to calculate the car's speed at an angle θ as depicted in the figure below.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 650 g bird is stuck on the upper free end of a vertical spring with a spring constant of 14 N/m. The bottom of the ideal spring is tied to the earth. The bird trying to liberate itself from the spring flies vertically at a time t = 0 s, producing a constant vertical force of 12 N. The spring has been stretched 64 cm at time t. Determine the speed of the bird at time t.