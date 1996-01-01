21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
Problem 20g
A gas of 1.0 x 10²⁰ atoms or molecules has 1.0 J of thermal energy. Its molar specific heat at constant pressure is 20.8 J/ mol K. What is the temperature of the gas?
