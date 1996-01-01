21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Interstellar space, far from any stars, is filled with a very low density of hydrogen atoms (H, not H₂). The number density is about 1 atom/cm³ and the temperature is about 3 K. c. What is the edge length L of an L ✕ L ✕ L cube of gas with 1.0 J of thermal energy?
