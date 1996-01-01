24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
Problem 24a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A thin, horizontal, 10-cm-diameter copper plate is charged to 3.5 nC. If the charge is uniformly distributed on the surface, what are the strength and direction of the electric field (a) 0.1 mm above the center of the top surface of the plate?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Electric Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos