Physics 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
Problem 2j
When a 1984 Alfa Romeo Spider sports car accelerates at the maximum possible rate, its motion during the first 20 s is extremely well modeled by the simple equation where P = 3.6 ✕ 10⁴ watts is the car's power output, m = 1200 kg is its mass, and v𝓍 is in m/s. That is, the square of the car's velocity increases linearly with time. a. Find an algebraic expression in terms of P, m, and t for the car's acceleration at time t.

