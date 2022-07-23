Careful measurements have been made of Olympic sprinters in the 100 meter dash. A quite realistic model is that the sprinter's velocity is given by v 𝓍 = a ( 1 - e⁻ᵇᵗ ) where t is in s, v 𝓍 is in m/s, and the constants a and b are characteristic of the sprinter. Sprinter Carl Lewis's run at the 1987 World Championships is modeled with a = 11.81 m/s and b = 0.6887 s⁻¹. Find an expression for the distance traveled at time t.