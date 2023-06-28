A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the x-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s2)t2. (e) Sketch graphs of x versus t, υx versus t, and ax versus t, for the time interval t = 0 to t = 40 s.
