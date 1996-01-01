Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Meteorology. The vapor pressure is the pressure of the vapor phase of a substance when it is in equilibrium with the solid or liquid phase of the substance. The relative humidity is the partial pressure of water vapor in the air divided by the vapor pressure of water at that same temperature, expressed as a percentage. The air is saturated when the humidity is 100%. (a) The vapor pressure of water at 20.0°C is 2.34 * 10^3 Pa. If the air temperature is 20.0°C and the relative humidity is 60%, what is the partial pressure of water vapor in the atmosphere (that is, the pressure due to water vapor alone)?

Relevant Solution
