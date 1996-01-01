Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The figure shows all the forces acting on a 2.0kg solid disk of diameter 4.0cm. What is the magnitude of the disk’s angular acceleration? A disk has a diameter of 4.0 centimeters. A force of 30 newtons is applied rightward on its topmost point. A force of 20 newtons is applied rightward on its bottommost point. The axle is at the center.

