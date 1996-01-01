Intro to Moment of Inertia Practice Problems

A non-uniform thin spoke has a total length L. Its mass per unit length depends on the position x measured from the left end and is described by the function dm/dx = Ax where A has units kg/m2. i) Determine its moment of inertia about a perpendicular axis through its left end (x = 0) using I = ∫r2dm. ii) Does its moment of inertia differ from the moment of inertia of a uniform spoke?