8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
You have been visiting a distant planet. Your measurements have determined that the planet's mass is twice that of earth but the free-fall acceleration at the surface is only one-fourth as large. (a) What is the planet's radius?
