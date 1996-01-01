8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
4:34 minutes
Problem 13l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A starship is circling a distant planet of radius R. The astronauts find that the free-fall acceleration at their altitude is half the value at the planet's surface. How far above the surface are they orbiting? Your answer will be a multiple of R.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Acceleration Due to Gravity with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos