Hey everyone. So today we're being asked to convert a mileage of 59 MPG into kilometers per liter. So there are a few conversion factors. We need to know. The first is that one mile Is equal to 1. kilometers. And the second is that one gallon is equal to 3. L. So to convert 59 MPG to kilometers per liter, we have 59 MPG MPG. We multiply it by a conversion factor, Let's take miles first. So we know that we have 1.6 or 934 km per mile and that we have one gallon For every 3.7854, Oops, Whoa, 5 4 L. So crossing out our units miles will cancel out gowns, will cancel out and simplifying our answer. We will then reach 25.08 kilometers per liter. So rounding up To the closest answer that will therefore then be answer choice. A 25.1 km/l. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

