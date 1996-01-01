1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
The most powerful engine available for the classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray developed 360 horsepower and had a displacement of 327 cubic inches. Express this displacement in liters (L) by using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm.
(II) An average active person consumes about 2500 Cal a day. (a) What is this in joules? (b) What is this in kilowatt-hours? (c) If your power company charges about per kilowatt-hour, how much would your energy cost per day if you bought it from the power company? Could you feed yourself on this much money per day?
Computer chips (Fig. 1–15) can be etched on circular silicon wafers of thickness 0.300 mm that are sliced from a solid cylindrical silicon crystal of length 25 cm. If each wafer can hold 750 chips, what is the maximum number of chips that can be produced from one entire cylinder?
