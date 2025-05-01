Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the relationship between an object's speed and its kinetic energy?
Which type of energy is primarily possessed by a ball as it falls through the air?
In a simple pendulum undergoing oscillatory motion, which moment corresponds to the maximum kinetic energy of the system?