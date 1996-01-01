2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 2.60a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) For an object falling freely from rest, show that the distance traveled during each successive second increases in the ratio of successive odd integers (1, 3, 5, etc.). (This was first shown by Galileo.) See Figs. 2–27 and 2–30.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos