2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
A rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 27.0 m/s from the roof of a 31.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands in the street below. (a) What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street? (b) How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
A student throws a set of keys vertically upward to her sorority sister who is in a window 14.00 m above. The second student catches the keys 1.50 s later. (a) With what initial velocity were the keys thrown? (b) What was the velocity of the keys just before they were caught?
(II) Pelicans tuck their wings and free-fall straight down when diving for fish. Suppose a pelican starts its dive from a height of 16.0 m and cannot change its path once committed. If it takes a fish 0.20 s to perform evasive action, at what minimum height must it spot the pelican to escape? Assume the fish is at the surface of the water.
(III) A toy rocket moving vertically upward passes by a 2.0-m-high window whose base is 8.0 m above the ground. The rocket takes 0.15 s to travel the 2.0 m height of the window. What was the launch speed of the rocket, and how high will it go? Assume the propellant is burned very quickly at blastoff.
A person jumps out a fourth-story window 18.0 m above a firefighter's safety net. The survivor stretches the net 1.0 m before coming to rest, Fig. 2–50. (a) What was the average deceleration experienced by the survivor when she was slowed to rest by the net? (b) What would you do to make it 'safer' (that is, to generate a smaller deceleration): would you stiffen or loosen the net? Explain. <IMAGE>