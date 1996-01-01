Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A wire runs from the positive plate of a capacitor, into lightbulb 1, then out from lightbulb 1 directly into lightbulb 2. When lightbulb 2 is connected to the negative plate of the capacitor, what is true about the charge moving through the two lightbulbs?
A
More charge flows through lightbulb 1 than through lightbulb 2.
B
Less charge flows through lightbulb 1 than through lightbulb 2.
C
This depends on how charged the capacitor is.
D
This depends on the type of lightbulb.
E
The same amount of charge moves through lightbulb 1 and lightbulb 2.