Resistors and Ohm's Law Practice Problems
An experimental procedure states that you assemble the circuit shown below using two non-ideal batteries and three resistors. Determine the potential drop Vps across points p and s.
An aluminum cable used in alow voltage power line has seven 4.8 mm diameter strands and transmits 430 A of electric current. If the length of the wire is 1.3 km, determine the amount of energy lost as heat each day.
A heating element made of tungsten has a resistance of 40.0 Ω at 600°C. Determine its resistance when the temperature is 10°C.
A copper pipe is 5.0 m long. The outer diameter is 5.125 inches, while the inner diameter is 4.805 inches. What is the resistance of the pipe when measured i) along its length ii) along its wall thickness? Assumes each area acts like an equipotential surface.
An aluminum solid wire has a diameter of 2.91 mm. Several wires are usually bundled to form a transmission cable. Determine the resistance of a 1.20 km long wire.
A rod has a resistance R. A craftsman fabricates the rod to create a new rod that has 4 times the length of the original rod. Assuming the new rod has the same density and resistivity, and all material is conserved, determine the rod's resistance in terms of R.
A 1.00 m long nichrome wire with a circular cross-section of diameter 0.800 mm is used for a resistance experiment. A constant current equal to 0.820 A flows through the wire at temperatures between 18°C and 75°C. Determine the greatest potential difference recorded over the entire length of the wire.
You are working on a circuit that requires an ammeter with a full-scale reading of 75.0 mA. However, the only ammeter available in the storeroom has a range from 0 μA to a full-scale reading of 300.0 μA. The resistance of the ammeter is measured to be 60.0 Ω. To achieve the desired 75.0 mA reading capacity, you consider adding a resistor in parallel to the ammeter. Calculate the effective resistance of the modified ammeter (which is a combination of the ammeter and the parallel resistor).
What is the percentage reduction in potential difference across a 15 Ω resistor when comparing an ideal battery to a battery with internal resistance?
Determine the optimal value for the resistance R of a load resistor connected to a 12-volt battery with an internal resistance of 2 Ω, in order to maximize the power dissipation by the load resistor.
Construct a circuit diagram (using proper symbols) for the circuit illustrated in the provided figure.
Determine the number of turns needed for a copper wire with a radius of 40 μm, coiled in a spiral around an insulating cylinder with a radius of 3.0 cm, to reach a resistance of 125 Ω.
An unknown long straight cylindrical metallic wire is connected to a 3.0 V battery. The wire has a radius of 3.0 mm and a length of 4.0 m. Using a Tesla meter, the magnetic field at a distance of 4.0 mm from the surface of the wire is measured to be 34 mT. Determine the resistivity of the wire.
Calculate the rate of charge flow when a 4.5 V battery supplies a current of 0.25 A.
A 3.0 m long wire with a radius of 1.0 mm is made of a material with a conductivity of 6.2 x 107 Ω-1m-1. A current of 2.5 A flows through the wire. Determine i) the wire's conductance and ii) the potential drop across the wire.
A wire with a radius of 2.0 mm is subjected to an electric field of magnitude 1.6 x 10 -5 V/m. As a result, a current of 7.1 mA flows through the wire. Identify the material composing the wire.
In an electric circuit, a gold wire with a radius of 20 μm is used to precisely carry a current of 200 mA when connected to a 3.8 V power supply. Determine the length of wire needed to meet this condition. The resistivity of gold is approximately 2.4 x 10 -8 Ω•m.
The figure below illustrates the current versus voltage difference relationship for an unknown resistor. Determine the resistance of the resistor.
A thermistor has a resistance that varies with temperature according to the equation R(T) = R 0 e[C ((1/T) - (1/298 K))]. Here, R0 is the thermistor resistance at 298 K, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and C is a constant with units of Kelvin. The thermistor is connected to a 12.0 V battery. At a temperature of 25.0°C, the current flowing through the thermistor is 3.50 mA. When the temperature of the thermistor increases to 40.0°C, the current flowing through it increases by 10%. Determine the constant C.
Consider a 0.50 m copper pipe with an inner radius measuring 1.5 cm and an outer radius measuring 2.0 cm. A 15 A current flows radially, moving from the interior surface to the exterior surface of the pipe. Calculate the magnitude of the electric field at a distance of 1.5 cm and 1.8 cm from the central axis of the pipe.
A silver wire with a radius of 0.10 mm and a length of 1.50 m is connected to the terminals of a 4.5 V ideal battery. The electrical resistivity of silver increases with temperature and follows the relationship ρ = 1.59 × 10 -3 Ω•m [1 + 0.0038 °C -1 (T - 20 °C)]. Calculate the current flowing through the wire at 25 °C.