A metal sphere with radius r a r_a ra is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius r b r_b rb. There is charge + q +q +q on the inner sphere and charge − q -q −q on the outer spherical shell. Use E r = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r = [1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance r r from the center, where r > r b r > r_b . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential V ( r ) V(r) V(r) for (i) r < r a r < r_a r<ra; (ii) r a < r < r b r_a < r < r_b ra<r<rb; (iii) r > r b r > r_b . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V V V to be zero when r r is infinite..