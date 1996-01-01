26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitance Using Calculus
Problem 26b
CALC High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE P26.68. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius R1 while the outer conductor of radius R2 is grounded (i.e., at V=0 V ). An insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. b. Evaluate the capacitance per meter of a cable having R1=0.50 mm and R2=3.0 mm .
