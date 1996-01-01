Physics
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitance Using Calculus
Problem
In the figure,
C
=
20
μ
F
. The switch has been in position a for a long time. At
t
=
0
s
the switch is moved to position b. At what time will the voltmeter read
7
.
2
V
?
A
0
.
034
s
B
0
.
061
s
C
0
.
31
s
D
0
.
62
s
E
0
.
11
s
Show Answer
