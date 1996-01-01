Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

An RC circuit to measure capacitance.

In the figure, C=20 μF. The switch has been in position a for a long time. At t=0s the switch is moved to position b. At what time will the voltmeter read 7.2 V?

